Meghalaya election results to come today: Will Rahul Gandhi's 9 rallies pay any dividend?

Congress' Rahul Gandhi has done maximum number of rallies here (nine) for his party. Interestingly, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2013 was unable to open its account here.
ALSO READ: Meghalaya Election Results 2018 LIVE: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am
Polling for Meghalaya Legislative Assembly was held on 27 February 2018 to elect 59 of 60 members.
The incumbent Congress government, led by Chief Minister Mukul Sangma is seeking to win for the third time in a row. On the other hand, BJP is trying to arm-twist power.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 03 Mar 2018 07:27 AM