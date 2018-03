Meghalaya election results to come today: Will Rahul Gandhi's 9 rallies pay any dividend?

The counting of votes for Meghalaya Legislative Assembly election will being today at 8 am. Counting will take place for 59 seats out of 60 as the scheduled election in Williamnagar constituency was delayed following the death of Nationalist Congress Party candidate Jonathone Sangma in an IED blast in East Garo Hills district on February 18, 2018.Congress' Rahul Gandhi has done maximum number of rallies here (nine) for his party. Interestingly, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2013 was unable to open its account here.Polling for Meghalaya Legislative Assembly was held on 27 February 2018 to elect 59 of 60 members.The incumbent Congress government, led by Chief Minister Mukul Sangma is seeking to win for the third time in a row. On the other hand, BJP is trying to arm-twist power.