Backed by BJP, Conrad Sangma takes oath as chief minister of Meghalaya







Council of Ministers being sworn-in at oath ceremony in Meghalaya's Shillong pic.twitter.com/SUWZEQ34cZ

— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2018



I congratulate Conrad Sangma. There was a perception that only Congress party can survive in the north-east but now that BJP has gained victory here that perception will change: Union Minister Rajnath Singh in Shillong



Conrad Sangma takes oath



Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh arrives



BJP president Amit Shah arrives



Conrad Sangma's oath taking to take place shortly



National People's Party (NPP) president Conrad Sangma on Tuesday took oath as Chief Minister of Meghalaya.Sangma, on Monday, had said he was invited by the Meghalaya Governor Ganga Prasad to form the government in the state."The governor has invited me to form the government as I have the numbers," Sangma said, reported PTI on Monday.Conrad Sangma (40) is the youngest son of former Lok Sabha speaker P A Sangma, who died in 2016. He was elected a Member of Parliament in a by-election from the Tura constituency after his fathers death.Confirming this, a Raj Bhavan official said on Monday, "The governor has extended invitation to Conrad Sangma to form the government as he has the support of 34 MLAs."Sangma met Ganga Prasad on Sunday evening and staked claim to form the government with the support of 34 MLAs in the 60-member assembly.After the meeting, he had said, "We met the governor and submitted a letter of support from 34 MLAs -- 19 of the NPP, six of the United Democratic Party (UDP), four of the People's Democratic Front (PDF), two each of the Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) and the BJP and an Independent."Meghalaya threw up a fractured mandate on Saturday with the Congress emerging as the largest party, marginally ahead of its rival, the National Peoples Party (NPP), an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Manipur.The Congress, which has been in power in the state for the last 10 years, won 21 seats out the 59 that went to polls on February 27. The figure is 10 short of a simple majority.The party had staked claim to form the government in the state at a meeting with the governor, officials and party leaders said.A delegation of three central leaders of the Congress -- Kamal Nath, Ahmed Patel and C P Joshi had met the governor on Saturday.(With inputs from agencies)