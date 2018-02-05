Meghalaya Assembly Election: Congress names candidates for remaining 3 seats

: The ruling Congress on Monday released its list of the three remaining candidates for the February 27 Meghalaya Assembly elections.With this, the party has named candidates for all the 60 Assembly seats.Former Meghalaya Education Minister Manas Chaudhuri, denied a ticket by the Bharatiya Janata Party, has been named as the Congress nominee from South Shillong constituency.Banpynshngainlang Rumnong will contest the Pynthorumkhrah seat and the Diolinda Dkhar Khliehriat seat.Chaudhuri, who quit the Bharatiya Janata Party's primary membership on Monday, told journalists that he had nurtured the BJP after a promise about the party ticket by the party leadership."The BJP's words and deeds do not match," Chaudhuri told journalists.On January 27, the Congress released its first list of 57 candidates, including Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, a five-time MLA from Ampatigiri constituency since 1993. He will contest from Ampatigiri and Songsak.Seven women candidates are on the list, including Congress legislator Dikanchi D. Shira, the wife of the Chief Minister.Assembly Speaker Abu Taher Mondal's name also figures in the Congress list.