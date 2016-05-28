Mega event to mark two years of Modi govt; Amitabh Bachchan to host small segment

: A mega event will be organised at India Gate here on Saturday evening to mark the completion of two years of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.Prime Minister Narendra Modi and most of his ministerial colleagues are expected to attend the event. Besides this, the government has launched a series of events to highlight its achievements.The highlight of the celebrations will be a mega show at India Gate titled 'Ek Nayi Subah' or 'A New Dawn' beginning 5 p.m. onwards.A number of film stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapur and Prasun Joshi, are expected to attend the event.Meanwhile, putting all rumours to rest, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday clarified that he was not hosting the event at India Gate. "I am hosting a small segment of government's 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign. I am the U.N. ambassador for girl child education. I am not hosting the two years of Modi Government event. In fact, Madhavan is hosting it," Bachchan told the media here.The Congress had on Wednesday questioned the Centre's decision of selecting the megastar to host the show, saying it might send wrong signals to the investigating agencies probing the Panama paper leaks.