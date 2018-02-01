Meet the 'poorest' Chief Minister with bank balance of just Rs. 2,410

IMAGE: PTI/FILE
The 69-year-old Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) Politburo member declared his assets, including bank balance and immovable assets. This was shown in an affidavit submitted earlier this week with his nomination papers seeking re-election from his Dhanpur constituency for the February 18 assembly polls.
Surprisingly, the CM does not have a personal car, any investments or assets; nor does he have a mobile phone or an email account and is not active on social media.
In the election fray since 1981, Sarkar has been elected to the state assembly six times -- 1981 (by-polls), 1983, 1998, 2003, 2008 and 2013 -- and is seeking re-election from the Dhanpur assembly constituency for the fifth consecutive time.
First Published: 01 Feb 2018 08:28 PM