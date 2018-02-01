Meet the 'poorest' Chief Minister with bank balance of just Rs. 2,410

Tripura, the third-smallest state in the country, is in news these days for its Chief Minister. Manik Sarkar who has been Chief Minister of Tripura since March 1998 has Rs 1,520 cash in hand and Rs 2,410 in a bank account.IMAGE: PTI/FILEThe 69-year-old Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) Politburo member declared his assets, including bank balance and immovable assets. This was shown in an affidavit submitted earlier this week with his nomination papers seeking re-election from his Dhanpur constituency for the February 18 assembly polls.Surprisingly, the CM does not have a personal car, any investments or assets; nor does he have a mobile phone or an email account and is not active on social media.In the election fray since 1981, Sarkar has been elected to the state assembly six times -- 1981 (by-polls), 1983, 1998, 2003, 2008 and 2013 -- and is seeking re-election from the Dhanpur assembly constituency for the fifth consecutive time.