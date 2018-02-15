Didn't get response from ED, CBI, SEBI: 'Whistleblower' who 'informed' PMO about Nirav Modi's scam

July 26

We opened a franchise store with an investment of Rs 10 Cr with Mehul Choksi, MD Gitanjali Group. As per the agreement, he was supposed to give us gold worth Rs 10 Cr but he gave us gold worth Rs 5 Cr only. We finally filed 2 FIRs against him: Hariprasad SV, Jeweller, Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/eQyrblhRRa

Wrote to PMO in '16 requesting them to undertake detailed investigation in the matter after we did not get any response from ED, CBI, SEBI, & Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Later, I got a mail from RoC that my case is closed: Hariprasad SV, Jeweller, Bengaluru #NiravModi pic.twitter.com/TZKhVtPFM5



Why did PM not take any action to protect interests of banking sector despite a written complaint having been received & acknowledged on 26thJuly,2016?

Why were all the authorities,including Finance Ministry, its financial intelligence units & authorities sleeping on their job?2/

The whistleblower said -Congress media in-charge Randeep Surjewala said Modi was made aware of this entire fraud by a whistleblower, Hari Prasad, by way of a written complaint filed July 26,and acknowledged by the PMO.Surjewala said whistleblower Hari Prasad had written to the Prime Minister's Office as early as July 2016, alerting the government about the "biggest bank loot scam in 70 years" in independent India.