 Didn't get response from ED, CBI, SEBI: 'Whistleblower' who 'informed' PMO about Nirav Modi's scam
Congress media in-charge Randeep Surjewala said Modi was made aware of this entire fraud by a whistleblower

Updated: 15 Feb 2018 11:33 PM
NEW DELHI: Posing a series of questions to the Prime Minister and his government, the Congress accused the PMO of taking no action even after a complaint was filed to the Prime Minister's Office as early as July 262016 about a scam involving Nirav Modi.

Congress media in-charge Randeep Surjewala said Modi was made aware of this entire fraud by a whistleblower, Hari Prasad, by way of a written complaint filed July 26, 2016 and acknowledged by the PMO.

 

Surjewala said whistleblower Hari Prasad had written to the Prime Minister's Office as early as July 2016, alerting the government about the "biggest bank loot scam in 70 years" in independent India.

