Meet Mumbai’s ISC topper Aadyaa Maddi who scored 99.75 per cent

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) today declared results for both class XII, which saw a pass percentage of 96.46, and class X with 98.5 per cent as girls once again outshone boys.In class XII, the top position has been bagged by Mumbai's Aadyaa Maddi with 99.75 per cent, Mumbai's Mansi Puggal secured the second position with 99.50 per cent while the third position was shared by Arkadeb Sengupta and Kavita Desai from Kolkata who scored 99.25 per cent.In the class X examination this year, the top position was bagged by Abineet Parichha from Odisha who scored 99.2 per cent.The results have been announced two weeks earlier than previous years as the council for the first time used Live Ink Character Recognition (LICR) technology, which helped in fast compilation of results.ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) Examination, 2015, showed a marginal increase in pass percentages over the previous year's results, said Gerry Arathoon, CEO of the Council.While class X registered a slight increase of 0.01 per cent, class XII showed a 0.18 per cent increase as compared to previous year's result.The second position has been shared by four students- Sudarshan R (Bangalore), Isha Sethi (Mumbai), Manan Manish Shah (Kandivali) and Jyotsana Srivastava (Lucknow) who scored 99 per cent. The third position has been shared by 10 students with a score of 98.8 per cent.A total of 1,68,591 students including over 75,000 girls appeared in the ICSE this year.In class XII, over 38,000 boys and 33,000 girls appeared in the examination this year. The total number of students who had appeared in class XII examination was 72, 069, Arathoon said.