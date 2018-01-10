Meet Lakha Singh, former Olympian boxer and armyman who is now struggling for his survival



Once a national level boxer, who won a bronze medal in the 1994 Hiroshima Asiad games, Lakha Singh now runs a taxi in Punjab's Ludhiana for his survival and earns a meagre Rs. 8000 per month. Not just that, he had also served as a jawan in the Indian army.In 1998, his life took a drastic turn when he and boxer, Debendra Thapa, were about to take part in the World Military Boxing Championship. Because of some unknown reasons, the duo went out of the Texas airport and disappeared. It was believed that the two wanted to build a career in professional boxing in the US. Later they were declared absconders by the Army.Singh says, " I won numerous medals at the national and international level, only mistake was I was tricked and taken away at Texas airport during a championship by someone and was declared absconder by Army. I request for help from Govt and Army, it was a little and unintentional fault."In 2006 he returned to his native village in Ludhiana's Halwara and started running taxis to make ends meet.He won the bronze medal in the 1994 Asian Boxing Championship in Tehran and a silver medal in the same championship in Tashkent the following year.In 1996 Atlanta Olympics, he was India's biggest hope in boxing but ended up securing 17th in the 91kg category. He had also represented India in many international tournaments, but today he leads a life shrouded in anonymity.