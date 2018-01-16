Meet Kerala youth whose over 700 days' protest will melt your heart



Trivandrum: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan met Sreejith, man protesting outside Secretariat since over 700 days, demanding CBI enquiry into his brother's custodial death. After the meeting Sreejith said, 'I will continue to protest.' pic.twitter.com/VGVfdF1ymg

— ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2018



#justiceforsreejith no media support no party support no people support this is happening in Kerala / we all are still sleeping 760 days of strike for his brother death ???????????? pic.twitter.com/aHrXrc9U8s



— anil (@anil60049) January 11, 2018





@narendramodi @MVenkaiahNaidu @SushmaSwaraj Sreejith's brother was killed in police custody & his Sathyagraha demanding action against responsible has passed 762 days. We've no hope with state Govt. Please don't let him die starving! #JusticeForSreejith https://t.co/3KpsbesYOB pic.twitter.com/FCRePhwZgR

— Aravind Panicker (@AravindPanickar) January 11, 2018







People from social media gathered for the justice war by Sreejith in Trivandrum. This is what we called #ThaanaaSerndhaKootam ????#JusticeForSreejith pic.twitter.com/v80gwy5RNZ



— All Kerala Suriya FC (@AllKeralaSFC) January 14, 2018





On Sunday morning a plethora of social media users reached him and took out a rally in his support.



On Saturday leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president, Kummanam Rajasekharan also visited him.



Actress and model Priyanka Nair and Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas also met him.



Congress Member of Parliament (MP) from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor, along with AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, met Union Minister of State (MoS) Jitendra Singh in New Delhi to press for a CBI inquiry into Sreejeev's death.Later, Tharoor and Singh also held a meeting with Home Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital.







Had a very constructive meeting w/ @drjitendrasingh on the imperative need for a CBI inquiry into the custodial death of Sreejith's brother. We then met together with @rajnathsingh ji who agreed that custodial deaths should always be inquired into. Expecting official OK today pic.twitter.com/eBBXsU5Mpc



— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 15, 2018

After protesting for more than 700 days in front of the Secretariat, against his brother's alleged death, Sreejith finally met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday.The state government has now decided to request the CBI to probe the alleged death of his brother Sreejeev. A Twitter campaign was started under the hashtag #justiceforsreejith saw an immense support for his protest.Following the meeting, Sreejith told media that he would continue to protest.Sreejith(29) from Kerala has been asking for a CBI probe into the “custodial death” of his younger brother Sreejeev, who was arrested on May 19, 2014, for allegedly stealing a mobile phone.The following day, he was admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital. Police claimed that he had consumed poison which he had hidden in his underwear. On May 21, 2014. Sreejeev died in the hospital.After investigating the case, the State Police Complaints Authority (SPCA) had asked for an action against the police officers. In its report, the SPCA had also asserted that Sreejeev was subjected to immense torture by the police.