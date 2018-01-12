Meet Indu Malhotra, the first woman lawyer to be directly promoted as SC judge



Senior advocate Indu Malhotra is set to make history. She will be the first woman lawyer to be appointed as a SC Judge.

Indu Malhotra is the daughter of prominent lawyer Om Prakash Malhotra and was born in 1956 in Bengaluru.



She first pursued LLB from Delhi University, after her masters degree in political science.



She joined the legal profession in 1983 and later secured the first position in the Advocate-on-Record exam for the Supreme Court in 1988.



Malhotra is an expert in arbitration and has authored the third edition of The Law and Practice of Arbitration and Conciliation, 2014.



In her career spanning over 35 years, she has served as Standing Counsel for the State of Haryana and represented statutory bodies like the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi), Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR), before the Supreme Court.





Glad Supreme Court delivers on gender justice in proposing lawyer Ms Indu Malhotra as judge of Apex Court . K M Joseph too super choice .



— Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) January 12, 2018





Collegium recommendation of Indu Malhotra directly to SC judgeship is an extraordinary recognition to a woman lawyer @the_hindu @abaruah64

— Krishnadas Rajagopal (@kdrajagopal) January 11, 2018



Congratulations to InduMalhotra. You have proved that intelligence & hardwork can reap remarkable success in life. Excellent decision by #SupremeCourt collegium. #WomenEmpowerment in India needs more of such news.



— Dipali Goenka (@DipaliGoenka) January 12, 2018





Collegium recommendation of Indu Malhotra directly to SC judgeship is an extraordinary recognition to a woman lawyer. @Inkhabar

— Ashish Sinha (@Ashish_sinhaa) January 11, 2018



The government should keep up to its mark in promoting gender equality in all fields of seniority by accepting the recommendation to appoint Indu Malhotra the first woman advocate as JUDGE OF SUPREME COURT. #PMOI India had just 6 woman judges in 68 years.



— Nita Kewl (@Nitzmatazz) January 12, 2018



62-year-old Indu Malhotra has scripted history by being the first woman lawyer to be directly appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court.Malhotra, who was designated as a senior advocate in 2007, would be the first woman lawyer to be directly appointed as a judge of the top court, instead of being elevated from a high court.Since Independence, only six women judges have made it to the apex court as judges and the first appointment was of Justice M Fathima Beevi in 1989.