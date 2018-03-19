Meet GATE 2018 topper Jyotiranjan Barik



Delighted to learn that Odia student from Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) Jyotiranjan Barik has topped the all India Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering #GATEExam2018. Many congratulations to him and wishing him all success in his career

— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 18, 2018

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)-2018 results were released recently and Jyotiranjan Barik emerged as the topper.Jyotiranjan Barik is a fourth-year student of agricultural engineering at the Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT).In the GATE exam, he scored 959 out of 1,000 marks. He was able to top the exam without any formal coaching.Chief minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik has also wished Jyotiranjan on his success.Barik said, "I studied for around four hours a day. My classes at college were really helpful. I made it a point to gather as much knowledge as I could during the classes,"He further added that "I was surprised to see the results. My parents got emotional and my teachers are really happy,"The exam is conducted to seek admission and/or receive financial assistance to M.E./M.Tech and Ph.D. programmes at IITs, IISc, NITs, GFTIs and other universities in India.For Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) -2018, it was conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11 for 23 subjects and was hosted by IIT, Guwahati.The GATE scores also being used by various public sector undertakings (PSUs) in their recruitment process.