Meet Biplab Deb, Who Is Likely To Be The Next Chief Minister of Tripura



Biblab Kumar Deb was born in Udaipur subdivision of south Tripura. He has spent a lot of years in RSS HQ in Nagpur.



Sunil Doedhar, the BJP’s prabhari for Tripura, was Deb’s trainer in the RSS and the veteran, KN Govindacharya was his mentor



Deb was sent to Tripura from the national capital where he pursued his studies. While in Delhi, he worked as a professional gym instructor



He was elected as president of state unit of BJP by state committee in January 2016. He had replaced Sudhindra Dasgupta, the longest-serving president of the party.



He is said to have done a lot of ground works to popularize BJP in villages.



A source says that he has a no-nonsense image in the BJP



Deb had brought in key BJP ministers from across the country to campaign for the party in Tripura and worked closely with the BJP and the RSS to end the CPM’s hegemony



His wife is a deputy manager with the Parliament House branch of the State Bank of India and they have two children.



Sources say that the 48-year-old Biplab Kumar Deb, could be the next chief minister of Tripura.He is currently the president of Tripura BJP and is leading against his CPM rival in Banamalipur assembly constituency in Agartala.