Meesha Shafi accuses Ali Zafar of sexually harassing her on multiple occasions

Sharing this because I believe that by speaking out about my own experience of sexual harassment, I will break the culture of silence that permeates through our society. It is not easy to speak out.. but it is harder to stay silent. My conscience will not allow it anymore #MeToo pic.twitter.com/iwex7e1NLZ
— Meesha Shafi (@itsmeeshashafi) April 19, 2018
In a photo uploaded on Twitter, Meesha wrote, “I have been subjected to sexual harassment of a physical nature at the hands of a colleague from my industry: Ali Zafar. These incidences did not happen when I was young or just entering the industry. This happened to be despite the fact that I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind! This happened to me as a mother of two children.”
Ali Mohammad Zafar (born 18 May 1980) is a Pakistani singer-songwriter who has also worked in several Bollywood films, including Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Chashme Baddoor, and Dear Zindagi.
