Meesha Shafi accuses Ali Zafar of sexually harassing her on multiple occasions

The 36-year-old mother of two took to Twitter to share her experience.

Updated: 19 Apr 2018 04:57 PM
Meesha Shafi accuses Ali Zafar of sexually harassing her on multiple occasions
NEW DELHI: Pakistani singer Meesha Shafi on Thursday accused Ali Zafar of sexually harassing her on multiple occasions.

The 36-year-old mother of two took to Twitter to share her experience where she stated: “If this can happen to someone like me, an established artist, then it can happen to any young woman hoping to break into the industry and that concerns me gravely.”



In a photo uploaded on Twitter, Meesha wrote, “I have been subjected to sexual harassment of a physical nature at the hands of a colleague from my industry: Ali Zafar. These incidences did not happen when I was young or just entering the industry. This happened to be despite the fact that I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind! This happened to me as a mother of two children.”

Ali Mohammad Zafar (born 18 May 1980) is a Pakistani singer-songwriter who has also worked in several Bollywood films, including Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Chashme Baddoor, and Dear Zindagi.

First Published: 19 Apr 2018 04:57 PM
