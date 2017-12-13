 Meerut: Watch BJP workers create ruckus when Mayor didn't stand during national song Vande Mataram
Meerut: Watch BJP workers create ruckus when Mayor didn't stand during national song Vande Mataram

During the recently held Nagar Nigam election in Meerut, BSP's Sunita Verma won Mayor's post.

Updated: 13 Dec 2017 08:34 AM
New Delhi: Chaos spread during the oath-taking ceremony of Mayor in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh when she didn't stand up during national song Vande Mataram.

Interestingly, Commissioner Prabhat Kumar and councilor stood up but Mayor Sunita Verma remained seated. This act of the people's representative angered the BJP workers who created ruckus.

However, seeing the situation going out of hand, Kumar somehow handled the crowd.

