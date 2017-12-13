Meerut: Watch BJP workers create ruckus when Mayor didn't stand during national song Vande Mataram

Interestingly, Commissioner Prabhat Kumar and councilor stood up but Mayor Sunita Verma remained seated. This act of the people's representative angered the BJP workers who created ruckus.
However, seeing the situation going out of hand, Kumar somehow handled the crowd.
During the recently held Nagar Nigam election in Meerut, BSP's Sunita Verma won Mayor's post.
First Published: 13 Dec 2017 08:31 AM