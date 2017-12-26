Meerut shocker: Ambulances ferry alcohol, Russian dancers perform at alumni meet in medical college

Several doctors were present during the function held yesterday inside the Lala Lajpat Rai medical college premises on Garh Road which was hosting the silver jubilee function which had as it attendees many of its alumni.A controversy erupted over the event as purported video clips emerged showing liquor cartons being ferried in ambulances and Russian dancers performing on stage.The college's principal, Dr S K Garg today told PTI that he was on leave when the event took place and has ordered a departmental inquiry into the issue."When I got information on the matter I constituted a three-member inquiry committee and ordered a probe into it. The inquiry committee has been asked to submit its report within three days," Garg said.The annual alumni meet at the medical college, it is understood, is organised by previous batches. The event on Monday was organised by the old students of the college's 1992 batch.BJP leader Laxmikant Bajpai said the state health ministry has also issued inquiry orders into the event.Describing colleges as "temple of learning", he said alumni meets are a normal tradition and nobody should have an issue with it."But they should not go beyond certain limits of culture. The way they were dancing, as I saw in the video, it should not be done in a temple of learning. It would have been still fine if it were a hotel, but not in a hospital where someone is dying, someone is in pain," Bajpai told