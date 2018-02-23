Madhya Pradesh horror: Class 11 girl beheaded outside school by alleged stalker

The incident came to light on Thursday, when the girl, who was studying in class 11 of an all girl's government school was attacked with a sword on her neck, where she died on the spot, said the police officials.The victim's family alleged a man named Dilip Sahu to be her killer."In 2014 the girl had filed a complaint of eve-teasing against the Dilip and a criminal investigation was done on the matter," said SDOP Vijay Singh.Dilip has been arrested in the matter and is being interrogated by the police."I saw a girl outside and a man walking behind her outside the school and thought they were family.The man suddenly started beating the girl. I tried to intervene and shouted him to stop, as I was about 20 feet away, he managed ran away," said an eyewitness.The investigation is underway in the matter.