 'Md. Shami can betray the nation', wife Hasin Jahan levels match-fixing allegations
  • 'Md. Shami can betray the nation', wife Hasin Jahan levels match-fixing allegations

'Md. Shami can betray the nation', wife Hasin Jahan levels match-fixing allegations

She has also lodged a case against the cricketer in Kolkata.

Updated: 08 Mar 2018 07:06 PM
'Md. Shami can betray the nation', wife Hasin Jahan levels match-fixing allegations

Hasin Jahan (Image: ABP Live)

New Delhi: Cricketer Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan, on Thursday, leveled allegations of match-fixing against him.

In an exclusive interview to ABP News, Jahan said 'if Shami can cheat me then he can cheat the nation as well.'

Claiming she has proof of the serious charges, Jahan said he accepted money from one Pakistani girl named Alisbah at a Dubai hotel. Giving out more details she said, Shami agreed to accept the money on insistence of one Mohammed Bhai based in England.

Meanwhile, she lodged a complaint against the cricketer at Lal Bazar police station in Kolkata.

In a startling revelation that could land Indian pacer in serious trouble, his wife on Wednesday accused him of having extramarital affairs and torturing her mentally and physically.

In a series of posts shared on the social media, Hasin Jahan attached screenshots of Shami's alleged chats with many women. She also posted photographs of some women and claimed they were "Shami's girlfriends".



