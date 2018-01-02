Mayawati calls Koregaon Bhima violence a conspiracy, blames BJP and RSS

"This incident could have been averted by them. When the Maharashtra government was already aware that this event (200th anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle) is going to take place this year, then why there were no proper security and safety arrangements?" Mayawati asked.She alleged that the violence in Pune that spilled over to capital Mumbai was a conspiracy and that the BJP, RSS and other related organisations are behind it. Mayawati said that an atmosphere that led to clashes was created deliberately.She said her party condemns this incident and demands that the state government initiates an inquiry at earliest."They should also ensure safety and security of the Dalit community. Since BJP has come to power in India such incidents have increased," she said.The former UP chief minister said the BJP does not want Dalit and minority communities in India to prosper.Violent clashes had erupted in the village of Koregaon-Bhima on January 1 during the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Anglo-Maratha War between the army of Peshwa Bajirao II with a small force of the East India Company that comprised a large number of Dalits.Several lakhs of Dalits had congregated around the Victory Pillar (Vijay Stambh) erected by the British in Sanaswadi village when suddenly stone pelting started, allegedly by some right-wing groups carrying saffron flags.