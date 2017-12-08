Licence of Shalimar Bagh's Max Hospital cancelled by Delhi Government

The Delhi government on Friday cancelled the licence of Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh after its doctors declared a newborn dead.Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said the licence stands cancelled "with immediate effect".The case pertains to the birth of twins (boy and girl) on November 30. Both the babies were declared dead by the Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh. However, the family later found the boy was alive. After this, both the mother and newborn were admitted to another hospital.Max Healthcare had previously decided to terminate the services of the two doctors involved in the case of a premature baby being wrongly declared dead.(with input from agencies)