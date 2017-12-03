Massive turnout at Hardik Patel's roadshow in Surat

New Delhi: The leader of Patidar agitation Hardik Patel's 10 kilometre long roadshow in Katargram, Surat, witnessed a huge turnout.Hardik believes that it is the wrath of people against the incumbent government that drives such massive gathering at his rallies.Hardik who has not accepted Congress' direct support in Gujarat assembly elections, can be seen campaigning against BJP . Believing that if Congress comes to power, significant steps for Patidars reservation will be taken, Hardik can be seen raising slogans in its support. He said, " If Congress comes to power, it will definitely give the demanded reservation to the community."However when asked whether the formula that Congress will use for reservation will be distinct from that of BJP's , he said, "who said there is a guarantee that the formula will be different, first it will come to power , implement its formula , then only one can tell whether it is different or not."Expressing his gratitude to the people who turned out in his rally, Hardik said that the massive support that he is getting from the people of Gujarat is what really matters. Whether this support will be converted in votes or not, is a matter of time.Apart from the rights of Patidars , Hardik is also carrying the baton of farmers' rights. He said that he is often troubled by the plight of farmers and hence gives high importance to the rights of farmers.Hardik has an undeterred belief that on the basis of public support there will be change in the governance this time.Hardik Patel is a significant figure in Gujarat election. He represents the Patidar community and shot to prominence with the Patidar agitation two years ago. The Patels, who are represented by Hardik account for 15 percent of Gujarat's population.Hardik's mega rallies are said to give a good competition to that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His 10-km roadshow from Katargam to Yogi Chowk is taking place 70 km away from Bharuch, where PM Modi is addressing a rally.