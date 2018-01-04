Marol: Another major fire in Mumbai building kills 4

Mumbai: Second case of fire has been reported from Mumbai, where 4 people lost their lives after third floor of Maimoon building caught fire in Marol. The incident took place at 1:30am on Thursday.The incident has left several people injured. The reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained.Many fire engines were rushed to the spot immediately after the fire was reported. Also, the injured were sent to nearby hospitals for treatment.As per the doctors, four people were brought dead to the hospital.The incident comes only days after a massive fire engulfed the Kamala Mills compound building in Mumbai’s Lower Parel, which claimed 14 lives.Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had directed the BMC Commissioner to conduct an in-depth inquiry into the matter.