 Marol: Another major fire in Mumbai building kills 4
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Marol: Another major fire in Mumbai building kills 4

Marol: Another major fire in Mumbai building kills 4

The reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained

By: || Updated: 04 Jan 2018 08:49 AM
Marol: Another major fire in Mumbai building kills 4

Mumbai Fire

Mumbai: Second case of fire has been reported from Mumbai, where 4 people lost their lives after third floor of Maimoon building caught fire in Marol. The incident took place at 1:30am on Thursday.

The incident has left several people injured.  The reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Many fire engines were rushed to the spot immediately after the fire was reported. Also, the injured were sent to nearby hospitals for treatment.

mum fire1

As per the doctors, four people were brought dead to the hospital.

The incident comes only days after a massive fire engulfed the Kamala Mills compound building in Mumbai’s Lower Parel, which claimed 14 lives.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had directed the BMC Commissioner to conduct an in-depth inquiry into the matter.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Intruder shot dead as BSF foils infiltration bid in J-K's Arnia

trending now

MOVIES
VIRUSHKA UPDATES: Anushka Sharma's street dancing video goes viral
INDIA
Triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha: Opposition demands amendments; ...
INDIA
'I accept my martyrdom, now don't mutilate my body': ...