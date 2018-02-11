Marhaba Namaste: 'I believe temple will give a message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' says PM Modi in UAE



I assure you that we will work together to bring to reality the dreams you see, here and in India: PM Narendra Modi



Today India is changing: Narendra Modi



Will fulfill all dreams: Modi



I want to thank His Highness Crown Price on behalf of 125 crore Indians for the grand temple which will be constructed: PM



I believe this temple will not be only unique in terms of architecture & splendour, but will also give a message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' to people across the world: PM



India's leap in World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Rankings from 142 to 100 is unprecedented. But we are not satisfied at this, we want to do better: Modi



We will do whatever it takes to make it possible: PM



: On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Temple project and addressed the Indian Community in Dubai. "I thank the gulf countries which provided almost 30 Lakh people from India a home like environment," Modi said.UAE, in August 2015, rulers announced to provide land for building a Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited United Arab Emirates.From UAE PM Modi will leave for Muscat, capital of Oman.