 Marhaba Namaste: 'I believe temple will give a message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' says PM Modi in UAE
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Marhaba Namaste: 'I believe temple will give a message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' says PM Modi in UAE

Marhaba Namaste: 'I believe temple will give a message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' says PM Modi in UAE

UAE rulers, in August 2015, announced to provide land for building a Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited United Arab Emirates.

By: || Updated: 11 Feb 2018 12:21 PM
Marhaba Namaste: 'I believe temple will give a message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' says PM Modi in UAE

Image: PM Narendra Modi (ANI)

New Delhi: On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Temple project and addressed the Indian Community in Dubai. "I thank the gulf countries which provided almost 30 Lakh people from India a home like environment," Modi said.

UAE, in August 2015, rulers announced to provide land for building a Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited United Arab Emirates.

Here are important excerpts from Narendra Modi address:

  • I assure you that we will work together to bring to reality the dreams you see, here and in India: PM Narendra Modi

  • Today India is changing: Narendra Modi

  • Will fulfill all dreams: Modi

  • I want to thank His Highness Crown Price on behalf of 125 crore Indians for the grand temple which will be constructed: PM

  • I believe this temple will not be only unique in terms of architecture & splendour, but will also give a message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' to people across the world: PM

  • India's leap in World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Rankings from 142 to 100 is unprecedented. But we are not satisfied at this, we want to do better: Modi

  • We will do whatever it takes to make it possible: PM


From UAE PM Modi will leave for Muscat, capital of Oman.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story UP: Inmate posts 'Mafia selfies' to Facebook from jail

trending now

TRENDING NEWS
Promise Day: Here's The Amazing Story Of These Couples ...
VIDEO
Mumbai: Fire at Mankhurd scrapyard, no casualties reported yet
VIDEO
Here's full report on JeM terrorists attack on Sunjuwan ...