Marhaba Namaste: 'I believe temple will give a message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' says PM Modi in UAE

UAE, in August 2015, rulers announced to provide land for building a Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited United Arab Emirates.
Here are important excerpts from Narendra Modi address:
- I assure you that we will work together to bring to reality the dreams you see, here and in India: PM Narendra Modi
- Today India is changing: Narendra Modi
- Will fulfill all dreams: Modi
- I want to thank His Highness Crown Price on behalf of 125 crore Indians for the grand temple which will be constructed: PM
- I believe this temple will not be only unique in terms of architecture & splendour, but will also give a message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' to people across the world: PM
- India's leap in World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Rankings from 142 to 100 is unprecedented. But we are not satisfied at this, we want to do better: Modi
- We will do whatever it takes to make it possible: PM
From UAE PM Modi will leave for Muscat, capital of Oman.
First Published: 11 Feb 2018 12:18 PM