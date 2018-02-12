Watch video: Marathi woman sets record by skydiving in nine-yards 'Navwari' saree

Speaking to media shortly after landing, Rane-Mahajan said owing to favourable weather conditions, she was able to skydive twice from an aircraft at heights of around 13,000 above the world-famous tourist resort of Pattaya.
Marathi girl Shital Mahajan s record making jump in Saadi.#maharashtra #Shaadi #marrige #amazing #girl @awasthis @Akashtv1Soni @sanjaypugalia @TandonRaveena #shitalmahajan #JUMPで妄想 pic.twitter.com/EULDgNw9wJ
— Mohd Tariq (@mtariqhashmi) February 12, 2018
"I wanted to do something different with International Women's Day coming up next month, so I decided on wearing the Maharashtrian 'Nav-wari sari' for my skydives," Rane-Mahajan told this from Thai Skydiving Centre.
#Shitalmahajan from #India ready for #Skyjump in #Thailand in #Saadi #proudmoment for #Maharashtra too. pic.twitter.com/BflOQ1ux6m
— HARISH SHARMA (@harishsharma1) February 12, 2018
Recounting her experiences, she said that wearing the "Nav-wari sari" itself is a challenge since the attire is nine-yards (8.25 metres) long -- compared to six yards of the regular Indian sari. "First, to drape the 'Nav-wari sari' properly, plus to wear the parachutes on it, the safety gear and communication equipments, helmet, goggles, shoes, etc, add on to and make it all quite a challenge," Rane-Mahajan explained, as she seemed to stumble in her first landing but escaped unhurt.
ALSO READ: Captured on cam: Man masturbates at DU student in moving bus as other passengers ignore
Rane-Mahajan said that the country's signature women's wear sari is draped in different styles all over India, but the Maharashtrian style of "Nav-wari sari" is probably the most difficult and toughest to manage for women.
Image grab: Twitter/ @mtariqhashmi
"I wanted to prove that Indian women can not only carry the sari graciously in their routine lives, but can also use it for high adventure like skydiving," smiled the 35-year old extreme sportswoman.
The jump was originally scheduled on Sunday (February 11), but had to be postponed due to sudden heavy rains and stormy weather in Pattaya, though she managed a jump from 9,000 feet height.
With this, the Padma Shri laureate and mother of two sons (nine-year old twins) has set around 18 national skydiving records, plus six international records and completed 704 jumps around the world, bagging several national and international honours. This made her the first and the youngest woman in the world to achieve the feat at both the Poles at the age of 23.
Last year, she became the first Indian woman to be nominated by Aero Club of India for the prestigious FAI Sabiha Gokcen Medal for completion of skydiving on all seven continents.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 12 Feb 2018 04:15 PM