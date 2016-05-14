Manorama moves bail plea: Dark night FIR details Rocky Yadav drunk on power

S***l*! Bindi Yadav ke beta se takkar leta hai! (*Expletive*! You dare take on Bindi Yadav's son!)That's what a pistol-wielding Rocky Yadav, son of suspended JDU legislator Manorama Devi and RJD leader Bindi Yadav from Gaya, had yelled while beating up Aditya Sachdeva's friend Nasir Hussain before firing at the Maruti Swift in which Class XII student Aditya was sitting on the fateful night of May 7 - according to the statement of Aditya's brother Akash Sachdeva, submitted to the police while registering the FIR at Rampur police station in Gaya over the road rage murder.This has been corroborated by Aditya's four friends - Nasir Hussain, Mohammad Kaifi, Ayush Agrawal and Ankit Kumar - who are the eyewitnesses in the case that has rocked Bihar and the country.The sequence of events narrated by the four friends shows the shooting happened because an arrogant young man could not tolerate a small car overtaking his Land Rover."After our car overtook the Land Rover, it started swerving left and right attempting to speed ahead. We could not give it space to pass due to traffic on the road," the FIR quotes the four friends as saying. It adds that Nasir, who was driving his Swift, turned into Police Line Road in Gaya. The Land Rover followed it, and a shot was fired from the SUV. A scared Nasir slowed down his car and pulled it to a side to allow the SUV to move ahead. Then, a man waving a silver-coloured pistol from the front seat of the Land Rover and showering expletives got the SUV to block the Swift's way."Two men got down from that vehicle," the witnesses' statement says. "The guy with the silver pistol hit Nasir on his face and nose with its butt, while the second person tried to attack the three boys - Ayush, Aditya and Ankit - who were sitting in the back seat of the car."The statement adds that a man wearing camouflage combat dress and carrying a carbine got down from the back seat of the Land Rover. He had a nameplate on his dress: "Rajesh Kumar," it said. The man has been identified as a police bodyguard and was the first of the suspects to be arrested.The witnesses said Rajesh beat up Kaifi, who was sitting next to Nasir in front. He also alerted the main accused, saying: "Rocky bhaiya, there are three more boys sitting in the back seat of the car."Rajesh also tried to open the back doors of the car, but they were centrally locked. It was at this juncture that enraged Rocky yelled "S***l*! Bindi Yadav ke beta se takkar leta hai", caught Nasir's collar and tried to pull him out through the car window, the FIR states.In the throes of panic Nasir moved his car ahead after which Rocky took aim and fired, the FIR alleges. The bullet pierced the back screen and hit Aditya.The police today took Rocky on 48-hour remand."The interrogation is going on," Gaya senior superintendent of police Garima Malik told The Telegraph. "Rocky had already confessed his involvement when he was arrested. His remand is a part of our investigation and we will not be able to share details as of now."The police have also provided bodyguards to the witnesses and Aditya's family."One bodyguard each has been provided to the four eyewitnesses, while two have been deputed to Aditya's family," SSP Garima said. "The step has been taken as a precautionary measure."Aditya's father, Shyam Sunder Sachdeva, said he or his family members had not demanded any protection and just wanted justice for the murder of their youngest family member.Manorama bail pleaRocky's mother, Manorama, who is on the run after bottles of liquor were seized by the police from her house in the upscale AP Colony of Gaya, today applied for anticipatory bail in the court of the district and sessions judge.The police have registered an FIR against her for illegal possession of liquor and charged her under sections of the Bihar Excise (Amendment) Act, 2016.Manorama's advocate Kaiser Sarfuddin said: "We have moved the court seeking anticipatory bail for her. She is innocent. Hearing on the matter is expected on May 16. The police should wait for the order of the court before proceeding to execute the arrest warrant against her."The Gaya district administration has initiated the procedure to confiscate Manorama's house, which was sealed after the seizure of liquor bottles from there."The confiscation procedure has been initiated under Section 68 of the Bihar Excise (Amendment) Act, 2016 after we received a report from the police which confirmed the recovery of foreign liquor from her house," Gaya district magistrate Kumar Ravi told The Telegraph. "A notice has been pasted on the house with regard to the confiscation process for the information of the house owner. No timeframe has been decided yet for the completion of the entire process."Sources in the police said raids were being conducted across Gaya, Nawada and adjoining parts of Jharkhand to nab Manorama.The Telegraph, Kolkata