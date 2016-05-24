 Bihar: Manorama Devi's bail plea postponed
Search

Bihar: Manorama Devi's bail plea postponed

By: || Updated: 24 May 2016 03:12 AM
Bihar: Manorama Devi's bail plea postponed
Gaya: The hearing on the bail plea of suspended JDU MLC Manorama Devi in the Gaya sessions court has been postponed and next date of hearing is yet to be decided.

Gaya sessions court has asked for case diary and local case report from the police.

Devi, who is accused of violating prohibition law, was last week sent to 14-day judicial custody.

She, however, blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for falsely implicating her under political conspiracy.

Devi is the mother of Rocky Yadav, the main accused in the sensational road rage killing of a Class 12 student on May 7.

She had been evading arrest after an arrest warrant was issued against her.

The district administration had declared her a proclaimed offender, after she went underground following institution of case against her under the new Excise Act.

A few bottles of Indian made foreign liquor had been seized during raids at her residence to nab her son

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Rajiv Gandhi assassination: Swamy suspects 'supari killing', demands probe

trending now

INDIA
This govt can't do anything for you: Raj Thackeray ...
VIDEO
Ajay Devgan and Ileana get candid while talking to ...
VIDEO
PM Modi to receive French President in Varanasi tomorrow