Bihar: Manorama Devi's bail plea postponed

: The hearing on the bail plea of suspended JDU MLC Manorama Devi in the Gaya sessions court has been postponed and next date of hearing is yet to be decided.Gaya sessions court has asked for case diary and local case report from the police.Devi, who is accused of violating prohibition law, was last week sent to 14-day judicial custody.She, however, blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for falsely implicating her under political conspiracy.Devi is the mother of Rocky Yadav, the main accused in the sensational road rage killing of a Class 12 student on May 7.She had been evading arrest after an arrest warrant was issued against her.The district administration had declared her a proclaimed offender, after she went underground following institution of case against her under the new Excise Act.A few bottles of Indian made foreign liquor had been seized during raids at her residence to nab her son