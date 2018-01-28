Mann Ki Baat: Talking about 'Nari Shakti' PM Modi says Kalpana Chawla 'inspired women all over the world'



It is in our culture to respect women: PM Modi



Women are advancing in many fields, emerging as leaders. Today there are many sectors where our Nari Shakti is playing a pioneering role, establishing milestones: PM Modi



I would like to mention the Matunga Railway station which is an all-women station. All leading officials there are women. It is commendable: PM Modi



Our society has always been flexible: PM Modi





I want to talk about something very unique in Bihar. A human chain was formed to spread awareness about evils of Dowry and child marriage. So many people joined the chain: PM Modi



Mission Clean Morna River is a wonderful initiative, where people came together to clean the river: PM Modi



I am sure you all felt proud after reading about the Padma Awards. We have honoured those who may not be seen in big cities but have done transformative work for society: PM Modi



On 30th January we observe the Punya Tithi of Bapu. Peace and non-violence is what Bapu taught us. His ideals are extremely relevant today: PM Modi



In the year 2018, for the first time Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in his monthly talk show "Mann Ki Baat" in which he talked about affordable healthcare, India's Nari Shakti and giving respect to women.Prime Minister Modi also remembered Kalpana Chawla saying that she "inspired women all over the world."Here are important excerpts from PM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat radio talk show: