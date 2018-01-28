Mann Ki Baat: Talking about 'Nari Shakti' PM Modi says Kalpana Chawla 'inspired women all over the world'

Prime Minister Modi also remembered Kalpana Chawla saying that she "inspired women all over the world."
Here are important excerpts from PM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat radio talk show:
- It is in our culture to respect women: PM Modi
- Women are advancing in many fields, emerging as leaders. Today there are many sectors where our Nari Shakti is playing a pioneering role, establishing milestones: PM Modi
- I would like to mention the Matunga Railway station which is an all-women station. All leading officials there are women. It is commendable: PM Modi
- Our society has always been flexible: PM Modi
[MUST READ] OPINION: Kasganj violence must not be allowed to turn into Muzaffarnagar riots
- I want to talk about something very unique in Bihar. A human chain was formed to spread awareness about evils of Dowry and child marriage. So many people joined the chain: PM Modi
- Mission Clean Morna River is a wonderful initiative, where people came together to clean the river: PM Modi
- I am sure you all felt proud after reading about the Padma Awards. We have honoured those who may not be seen in big cities but have done transformative work for society: PM Modi
- On 30th January we observe the Punya Tithi of Bapu. Peace and non-violence is what Bapu taught us. His ideals are extremely relevant today: PM Modi
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 28 Jan 2018 11:47 AM