Mann Ki Baat: PM calls for water conservation, lauds efforts by states to combat drought

Here are the highlights from the Prime Minister's address:
- The heat is soaring every day. We had hoped for some respite from the burning sun, but I do not think that is going to happen anytime soon.
- In such conditions, to becomes our moral responsibility to conserve water and save our forests.
- Got the opportunity to meet Chief Minister's of drought affected states.
- Decided to meet every CM individually as opposed to calling all CMs together and having one meeting.
- So many states have undertaken wonderful efforts to mitigate the drought...this is cutting across party lines.
- Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh have used technology very well to mitigate the drought. Jan Bhagidari is also vital.
- People in Telangana, through mission Bhagirathi have made the spectacular use of water from rivers Godavari and Krishna.
- Let us pledge to conserve every drop of water.
- We need to be on the path of creating a modern and a transparent India.
- We need to let go of some of our old habits if we to ensure that development follows in a similar pattern across the nations.
- World is moving towards a cashless society and more technology is being used.
- Through the JAM trinity we can move towards a cashless society.
- When we talk about the Olympics we do feel sad at the medal tally. But we need to create the right atmosphere to encourage athletes.
- Essential to be positive about our athletes. Let us not worry about the results.
- In this regard I want to appreciate Sarbanand Sonowal. In the poll season he went to NIS Patiala for a surprise visit.
- Everybody was surprised and noted how a Union Minister showed so much concern.
- There were polls, he was a CM candidate but Sonowal performed his duty as a sports minister. This is a big thing.
- I will say it again, please do not see everything as a win or loss. It's about sportsman spirit and creating the right atmosphere.
- Over last few days exam results have been coming. Congratulations to all candidates for their scores. Happy to see girl students shine.
- Gaurav from MP commented he scored 89% and I was very happy but he said his family was not happy and they wanted him to get 90%.
- Parents must not impose their aspirations on their children.
- On 21st June, International Day of Yoga I will join a programme in Chandigarh: PM Mod
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 22 May 2016 06:55 AM