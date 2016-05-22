Mann Ki Baat: PM calls for water conservation, lauds efforts by states to combat drought



The heat is soaring every day. We had hoped for some respite from the burning sun, but I do not think that is going to happen anytime soon.



In such conditions, to becomes our moral responsibility to conserve water and save our forests.



Got the opportunity to meet Chief Minister's of drought affected states.



Decided to meet every CM individually as opposed to calling all CMs together and having one meeting.



So many states have undertaken wonderful efforts to mitigate the drought...this is cutting across party lines.



Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh have used technology very well to mitigate the drought. Jan Bhagidari is also vital.



People in Telangana, through mission Bhagirathi have made the spectacular use of water from rivers Godavari and Krishna.



Let us pledge to conserve every drop of water.



We need to be on the path of creating a modern and a transparent India.



We need to let go of some of our old habits if we to ensure that development follows in a similar pattern across the nations.



World is moving towards a cashless society and more technology is being used.



Through the JAM trinity we can move towards a cashless society.



When we talk about the Olympics we do feel sad at the medal tally. But we need to create the right atmosphere to encourage athletes.



Essential to be positive about our athletes. Let us not worry about the results.



In this regard I want to appreciate Sarbanand Sonowal. In the poll season he went to NIS Patiala for a surprise visit.



Everybody was surprised and noted how a Union Minister showed so much concern.



There were polls, he was a CM candidate but Sonowal performed his duty as a sports minister. This is a big thing.



I will say it again, please do not see everything as a win or loss. It's about sportsman spirit and creating the right atmosphere.



Over last few days exam results have been coming. Congratulations to all candidates for their scores. Happy to see girl students shine.



Gaurav from MP commented he scored 89% and I was very happy but he said his family was not happy and they wanted him to get 90%.



Parents must not impose their aspirations on their children.



On 21st June, International Day of Yoga I will join a programme in Chandigarh: PM Mod



