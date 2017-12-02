Manmohan Vs Jaitley in Gujarat: 'Govt failed to understand pain of Gujaratis' says former PM

Gujarat: A fierce political environment could be seen in poll bound Gujarat’s Surat district, where Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh lashed out at central government stating its policies of GST and demonetisation as ‘failure’.Manmohan attacked PM Modi while addressing a gathering, saying “he failed to understand the pain of the Gujaratis”.On the other hand, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who was also present in Surat hit back at Manmohan Singh saying the “public is continuously approving of demonetisation and GST”Speaking in Gujarat, Manmohan Singh said “GST was a good idea and was also supported by Congress initially, but Bharatiya Janta Party failed to implement it properly”.Lashing back at Congress FM Jaitley accused Congress of indulging in politics of division and policy diversion.Jaitley further stated that only BJP today has the capability of bringing of stable and development oriented policies.The Gujarat is set to go to poll on December 9. The counting of votes would take place on December 18.