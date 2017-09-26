Manmohan Singh turns 85: Here are some interesting facts about first Sikh PM

Here are some interesting facts about Manmohan Singh:



Manmohan Singh's political career began in 1991 when he was appointed as the country's Finance Minister under late Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao.

It was the same year during which Manmohan Singh helped usher in "liberalisation and privatisation" to the Indian economy.

Singh, the first Sikh in office, was also the first PM since Jawaharlal Nehru to be re-elected after completing a full five-year term.

Singh's family migrated to India during its partition in 1947.

Singh obtained his doctorate in economics from Oxford and worked for the United Nations during 1966–69.

Over the 70s and 80s, Manmohan Singh held several key posts in the Government of India, like Chief Economic Advisor, Reserve Bank governor and Planning Commission head.

The important NREGA (National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) and the Right to Information (RTI) Act were passed by the Parliament in 2005 during Manmohan Singh tenure as PM.



: On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished his predecessor Manmohan Singh on his birthday praying for his long life."Warm birthday wishes to our former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. May he lead a long life filled with good health," PM said in a tweet.On Tuesday, Singh turned 85. Singh was the Prime Minister between 2004 and 2014 during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime.