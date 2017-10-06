Manish Tewari launches his latest book 'Tidings of Troubled Times', says it is 'a statement on politics in India'

The Congress veteran leader and also the spokesperson of the party Manish Tewari launched his latest book-Tidings of Troubled Times-in a highly politically charged event in which not only BJP’s Yashwant Sinha was present but also Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of Aam Aadmi Party shared the dais.Hinting about the book Tewari, on Thursday, said that the book tells about the political developments in the last 12 months."Book is a statement on the politics in India and at the world level," Congress leader said.Tewari who was recently in news for aggressively criticising PM Narendra Modi informed that the book is available on Amazon, Flipkart and Palimpsest.Talking about his Congress party in the same event, Tewari acknowledged that Congress had some problems, but given another chance, it won’t be repeated.“There was a certain degree of arrogance, complacency in the UPA government. But one thing I can promise, given another chance, it won’t be repeated,” said the former minister Minister of Information and Broadcasting.Also, while responding to a question on dynasty politics in his party and the elevation of Rahul Gandhi, Tewari said, “There have been elections in the party and there is a process at play which will soon culminate.”Tewari also said that opposition parties have not collapsed in the country in the fight against the presently ruling BJP.