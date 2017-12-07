Aiyar apologises for 'neech' remark, says 'didn't know word has multiple meanings'

The veteran Congressman said he didn't know the word 'neech' has several other meanings as his first language is not Hindi."When I said 'neech', I meant 'low'. if there's some other meaning to this word then I apologise," Aiyar said.Taking back his remark, Aiyar said: "Neech, as I understand, means low but I never meant low born". I apologise if Modi felt that I meant 'low-born' which I do not think he is, Aiyar told the media.Earlier, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi too disapproved of Aiyar's remarks and said both he and the party expected the senior leader to apologise."BJP and PM routinely use filthy language to attack the Congress party. The Congress has a different culture and heritage. I do not appreciate the tone and language used by Mr Mani Shankar Aiyer to address the PM. Both the Congress and I expect him to apologise for what he said," Gandhi said on Twitter.Aiyar's remark has drawn a sharp reaction from the latter who dubbed it as an "insult" to Gujarat and a reflection of "Mughal mentality".Modi, who was in Surat, latched on to Aiyar's comments, saying it was an insult to Gujarat.argeting Aiyar, Modi said he came from a good family, has a number of university degrees, was a diplomat for a number of years and remained a Minister in the Manmohan Singh government, but was resorting to such insults. "This is an insult to Gujarat. Not just to Gujarat but to the entire nation.""You are the people who discriminated on the basis of caste. Not we. They feel troubled. You call us 'gandi naali ka keeda'. You call us low caste people but we won't lose our culture."He said Aiyar was speaking out of the "Mughlai mindset" that "sees everyone as 'neech'"."They called us donkeys, neech, gandi naali ke keede...the people of Gujarat will give a befitting reply to such derogatory language. The Congress leaders are speaking in a language that is not acceptable in democracy."We have seen enough insults from them. They insulted me when I was the Chief Minister. They called me 'maut ka saudagar' and wanted to jail me. But our value system is strong. We have nothing to say to such elements. Our answer will come through the ballot box."I appeal to all BJP activists not to retort. But answer them on December 9 and 14 (voting days). My people should not lower their standards. We will teach them a lesson. Voting results would mean what low caste means when everyone votes for the BJP. You have lost your mental balance. I am not upset because I work for the people."You all have seen me. I have been the Chief Minister and Prime Minister. Has anyone had to hold his or her head in shame because of me? Have I done any shameful thing? Then why are they calling me 'neech'?"