Mandatory Adhaar poses threat to national security: Swamy

I am writing a letter soon to PM detailing how compulsory Aadhar is a threat to our national security. SC will I am sure strike it down.
— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 31, 2017
Swamy's tweet comes after the Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre on a petition challenging mandatory linking of Aadhaar number with mobile connections.
The top court has asked the Central Government to file response within the next four weeks.
The Supreme Court's five-judge constitution bench will hear the matter of "constitutional validity" of Aadhaar card in the last week of November
First Published: 31 Oct 2017 10:36 AM