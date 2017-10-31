Mandatory Adhaar poses threat to national security: Swamy



I am writing a letter soon to PM detailing how compulsory Aadhar is a threat to our national security. SC will I am sure strike it down.

— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 31, 2017

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janta Party leader Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday jumped into the Adhaar Card linking controversy saying it will pose a threat to national security and hoped that Supreme Court would soon strike down the order”.Taking to his Twitter account, Swamy said “I am writing a letter soon to PM detailing how compulsory Aadhar is a threat to our national security. SC will I am sure strike it down.”Swamy's tweet comes after the Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre on a petition challenging mandatory linking of Aadhaar number with mobile connections.The top court has asked the Central Government to file response within the next four weeks.The Supreme Court's five-judge constitution bench will hear the matter of "constitutional validity" of Aadhaar card in the last week of November