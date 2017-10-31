 Mandatory Adhaar poses threat to national security: Swamy
By: || Updated: 31 Oct 2017 10:37 AM
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janta Party leader Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday jumped into the Adhaar Card linking controversy saying it will pose a threat to national security and hoped that Supreme Court would soon strike down the order”.

Taking to his Twitter account, Swamy said “I am writing a letter soon to PM detailing how compulsory Aadhar is a threat to our national security. SC will I am sure strike it down.”

 



Swamy's tweet comes after the Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre on a petition challenging mandatory linking of Aadhaar number with mobile connections.

The top court has asked the Central Government to file response within the next four weeks.

The Supreme Court's five-judge constitution bench will hear the matter of "constitutional validity" of Aadhaar card in the last week of November

