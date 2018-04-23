Man who cancelled Ola over 'Muslim driver' has union ministers following him on Twitter

  • Latest News
As per his Facebook profile, he is from Ayodhya and works as an IT professional In Lucknow.

By: | Updated: 23 Apr 2018 09:51 AM
Courtesy: Abhishek Mishra, Twitter

New Delhi: A massive debate triggered on Twitter after a man shared a post, which states that he cancelled his cab after booking, because the driver was a Muslim. The passenger Abhishek Mishra, who is linked to Vishwa Hindu Parishad, has attracted a lot of flak from some and has become a hero for others.

The man who refused to travel with a Muslim cabbie, after calling him Jihad; has around 14,000 followers on Twitter.

As per his Facebook profile, he is from Ayodhya and works as an IT professional In Lucknow.

The surprising part is the Defence Minister of the country Nirmala Sitharaman, minister of culture Mahesh Sharma and petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan are also following him.

The incident took place on April 20, when Mishra cancelled the cab, claiming he didn’t want to give money to "Jihadi People". He also attached a screenshot of the cancellation, which showed the driver's name as ‘Masood Alam’.

Several reactions poured on Twitter, with many asking Ola to blacklist Mishra and ban him.

Finally, on Saturday evening, Ola cabs responded to the social media messages and cleared the air on its take over the incident. "Ola, like our country, is a secular platform, and we don't discriminate our driver partners or customers basis their caste, religion, gender or creed. We urge all our customers and driver partners to treat each other with respect at all times" the message said.

First Published: 23 Apr 2018 09:51 AM
