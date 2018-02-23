 Man tied up, beaten to death while locals click selfies in Kerala
The man, who was believed to be mentally-ill, lived in the forests near the village.

Updated: 23 Feb 2018 12:54 PM
Selfie of the youth with accused

Palakkad (Kerala): In a shocking incident, people at a village in Kerala's Palakkad district clicked selfies with a man; they had tied and thrashed allegedly after he was caught shop-lifting.

The 27-year-old man died while being taken to hospital by the police.

The man, who was believed to be mentally-ill, lived in the forests near the village.

According to the police he used to steal from local shops to survive.

The incident took place on February 22, when a few locals allegedly tracked him down, tied him up and tortured him for hours. Some even took selfies during the mob attack.

According to reports, the police was called in and when the man was being taken away by the police, he vomited and collapsed. He was then taken to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Case has been registered against unknown people. (ANI)

This story has not been edited. It has been published as provided by ANI
 

