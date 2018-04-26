Man throws chilli powder in eyes of 16-year-old girl

The incident took place around 8.30 pm yesterday, when the victim was returning home after attending a dance practice session, police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.



According to police, the motive behind the act was yet to be known.



"In her complaint, the girl said that after attending a dance practice session, she was walking home in Naupada .



When she reached Charai, an unidentified man aged around 21 who was following her, suddenly threw chilli powder into her eyes and fled from the spot," she said.



The girl, who screamed in pain and could not walk further following the attack, was helped by the people on the street. They took her to a nearby doctor, who administered first aid, Narkar said.



The girl later lodged a complaint at Naupada police station.



The accused has been booked under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354 D (stalking).



