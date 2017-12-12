 UP: Man thrashed by mob for living with a woman of different community
They were then brought to the police station and a complaint was registered

By: || Updated: 12 Dec 2017 06:49 PM
Image: ANI Twitter

New Delhi: An incident was reported in UP where a man was allegedly thrashed by a group of men after they objected to him bringing a woman to his house. They were then brought to the police station and a complaint was registered.



The man who was beaten up said that 8-10 men thrashed me saying I have brought a girl to my room & we're involved in indecent activities. When I denied that they said I am a Muslim & I will be killed. The girl & her parents know me very well.

Ranjan Sharma, Inspector Chandausi said “We received info that a man & a woman of different communities are staying in a house on rent. They were caught by people & brought to the police station & a case under SC Act & molestation was registered against him. Man underwent medical tests”

