UP: Man thrashed by mob for living with a woman of different community

8-10 men thrashed me saying I have brought a girl to my room & we're involved in indecent activities, when I denied that they said I am a Muslim & I will be killed. The girl & her parents know me very well: Man who was beaten up pic.twitter.com/HI2IqOYVqK
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 11, 2017
The man who was beaten up said that 8-10 men thrashed me saying I have brought a girl to my room & we're involved in indecent activities. When I denied that they said I am a Muslim & I will be killed. The girl & her parents know me very well.
Ranjan Sharma, Inspector Chandausi said “We received info that a man & a woman of different communities are staying in a house on rent. They were caught by people & brought to the police station & a case under SC Act & molestation was registered against him. Man underwent medical tests”
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 12 Dec 2017 06:48 PM