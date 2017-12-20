Jaipur man sets his two wives ablaze for not keeping his mother happy

Jaipur: In a shocking incident, a man set his two wives on fire allegedly for not keeping his mother happy. The incident took place in Jaipur.The accused, Deepa Ram, yesterday took his two wives 25-year-old Daria Devi and 27-year-old Mali Devi in his car on the pretext of buying them jewellery. "In the moving car, he quarrelled with them. As the car lost balance, he stopped," Additional SP Jalore Binja Ram said.Meanwhile, one of his wives got out of the car seeking help of locals but he managed to push her inside and drove away again. After some distance, he came out of the car, locked it and set the vehicle on fire. Both his wives were charred to death.The accused works as a labourer in Gujarat and is father of three children. He has confessed the crime and was arrested, the police said.