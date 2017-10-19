Watch: Man made to spit and lick in Bihar

The incident took place in the Ajaipur village of Noorsarai block in Nalanda, the home district of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
The man had gone to meet the village head to avail a government scheme.
In an amateur video, the man can also be seen being beaten up with slippers by at least two women.
Speaking to ANI, cabinet minister in the Bihar government, Nand Kishore Yadav said, "such incidents will not be tolerated, we will take strict action against the culprits." (ANI)
First Published: 19 Oct 2017 07:50 PM