Watch: Man made to spit and lick in Bihar

By: || Updated: 20 Oct 2017 01:29 PM
Nalanda (Bihar), Oct 19 (ANI): In a bizarre incident, an elderly-looking man was allegedly made to spit and lick as a punishment for entering the Sarpanch's house without knocking.

The incident took place in the Ajaipur village of Noorsarai block in Nalanda, the home district of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The man had gone to meet the village head to avail a government scheme.

In an amateur video, the man can also be seen being beaten up with slippers by at least two women.

Speaking to ANI, cabinet minister in the Bihar government, Nand Kishore Yadav said, "such incidents will not be tolerated, we will take strict action against the culprits." (ANI)



