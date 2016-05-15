 Man lynched in Bengal for trying to steal goat
Search

Man lynched in Bengal for trying to steal goat

By: || Updated: 15 May 2016 04:53 PM
Man lynched in Bengal for trying to steal goat
Kolkata: A man was killed and another critically injured on Sunday in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri after a mob thrashed them on the suspicion of stealing a goat, police said.

The incident happened in the Damdim tea estate in the district and comes days after a 24-year-old ITI student in Diamond Harbour of South 24 Parganas district was lynched on Monday by a mob accusing him of being a cattle thief.

According to the police, four people were trying to put a goat inside a car when locals saw and chased them. While two of them managed to escape, the mob thrashed the other two killing one of them and critically injuring another.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Farmers facing problems all over India: Rahul Gandhi

trending now

INDIA
Maharashtra farmers’ march Live: Protesters to meet CM Fadnavis ...
INDIA
57% polling in Araria LS bypoll
VIDEO
Journey Of Mohammed Shami from village in Uttar Pradesh ...