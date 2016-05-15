Man lynched in Bengal for trying to steal goat

A man was killed and another critically injured on Sunday in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri after a mob thrashed them on the suspicion of stealing a goat, police said.The incident happened in the Damdim tea estate in the district and comes days after a 24-year-old ITI student in Diamond Harbour of South 24 Parganas district was lynched on Monday by a mob accusing him of being a cattle thief.According to the police, four people were trying to put a goat inside a car when locals saw and chased them. While two of them managed to escape, the mob thrashed the other two killing one of them and critically injuring another.