 Haryana: Man killed while trying to save pet dog from train tracks
Bala Singh was out for a walk with his pet dog by the railway tracks when the incident took place

By: || Updated: 23 Dec 2017 07:37 PM
IMAGE: REPRESENTATIONAL/AFP/FILE

Ambala: A 60-year-old man was killed after he was run over by a train here while trying to save his pet dog, police said today.

Bala Singh, a resident of Jandli area of Ambala city, was out for a walk with his pet dog by the railway tracks this morning when the incident took place, they added.

The dog made a run toward the tracks of Ambala-Rajpura rail section on hearing horns of an approaching train, officials said, adding that Singh rushed after it.

He was run over by the train coming from Ambala Cantt side when he was trying to move the dog away from the tracks, the police said. The dog, however, escaped unscathed.

The body was taken to the civil hospital for postmortem, they added.

