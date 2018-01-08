Man murdered by daughter and boyfriend after he catches them in compromising position at his house

Vishwanath last morning around 4 found his daughter Pooja, aged around 19 years, and her boyfriend Dharmendra in his rented accommodation in a compromising position and scolded them, they said.
Enraged over being scolded, Pooja and Dharmendra thrashed Vishwanath, the police said.
He was rushed to a hospital in Noida in serious condition from where he was referred to a Delhi hospital, they said.
He today died during treatment, police said.
On the basis of a complaint by Gayatri, Vishwanath's wife, a case was registered against Pooja and Dharmendra, they said.
Pooja has been arrested while her boyfriend was absconding, the police said, adding an investigation was underway in the matter.
First Published: 08 Jan 2018 05:29 PM