Man murdered by daughter and boyfriend after he catches them in compromising position at his house

Noida (UP): A man was killed allegedly by his daughter and her boyfriend for scolding them in Noida's Atta village, police said on Monday.Vishwanath last morning around 4 found his daughter Pooja, aged around 19 years, and her boyfriend Dharmendra in his rented accommodation in a compromising position and scolded them, they said.Enraged over being scolded, Pooja and Dharmendra thrashed Vishwanath, the police said.He was rushed to a hospital in Noida in serious condition from where he was referred to a Delhi hospital, they said.He today died during treatment, police said.On the basis of a complaint by Gayatri, Vishwanath's wife, a case was registered against Pooja and Dharmendra, they said.Pooja has been arrested while her boyfriend was absconding, the police said, adding an investigation was underway in the matter.