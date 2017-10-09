Man jumps off from the roof after stabbing wife, dies on the spot

: A 40-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after stabbing his wife in Rohini, thepolice said.The incident happened last night when Jaswinder Singh came to meet his wife at her parent's home, they said.He came to meet his wife where her 13-year-old brother and her sister were also present. He took her to the roof to have a conversation that soon turned into a quarrel, the police said on Sunday.In a fit of rage, he allegedly stabbed his wife with a knife and then jumped off from the roof of the fourth floor flat, they added.He died on the spot and his wife is recovering at the BSA Hospital.The couple has a four-year- old daughter. They were married five years back.