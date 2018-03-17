KolhapurMan gets life imprisonment for raping 90-year-old woman

Vishnu Krishna Nalawade (53), a resident of Naganwadi in Bhudargad tehsil, allegedly raped the bed-ridden woman, who lived in his neighbourhood, on March 4, 2015.
The court examined nine witnesses during the trial and their testimonies proved crucial, public prosecutor Amruta Patole said.
Judge Aditi Kadam sentenced Nalawade to life imprisonment while terming his act as "inhuman", the prosecutor said.
First Published: 17 Mar 2018 05:17 PM