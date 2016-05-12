 Man found hanging near Parliament, suicide note found
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Man found hanging near Parliament, suicide note found

Man found hanging near Parliament, suicide note found

By: || Updated: 12 May 2016 10:44 AM
Man found hanging near Parliament, suicide note found
New Delhi: A 39-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree near Parliament complex this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Ram Dayal Verma, a native of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh.

The police have recovered a suicide note from his pocket, police said.

It was around 7.15 AM that Verma's body was found hanging from a tree located between Rail Bhawan and the media parking centre near Vijay Chowk, close to Parliament.

An inquest has been initiated into the matter.

Efforts are on to contact his relatives, police added.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Amarinder, Badals hand-in-glove, playing 'friendly match' in Punjab: AAP

trending now

INDIA
Why tens of thousands of Maharashtra's farmers are protesting ...
PHOTOS
IN PICS: This Is How Sridevi's Prayer Meet Was ...
INDIA
UP bypolls: Less than 50 percent voting in Gorakhpur and ...