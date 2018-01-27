Man dies while playing cricket in Hyderabad

A 23-year-old man died after he collapsed while bowling in a local cricket tournament here, police said.Loyd Anthony collapsed while bowling during a night match between two teams in posh Banjara Hills on late Friday night. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.According to doctors, he suffered cardiac arrest.In a video circulated on social media on Saturday, Anthony was seen bowling. He suddenly collapsed while running to bowl another ball. Other players and onlookers rushed to help him.Anthony, working at a college in the city, was playing cricket with his friends in an open place.