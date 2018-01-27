 Man dies while playing cricket in Hyderabad
Search

Man dies while playing cricket in Hyderabad

Loyd Anthony collapsed while bowling during a night match between two teams in posh Banjara Hills on late Friday night.

By: || Updated: 27 Jan 2018 12:49 PM
Man dies while playing cricket in Hyderabad

PHOTO: AFP / REPRESENTATIONAL

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old man died after he collapsed while bowling in a local cricket tournament here, police said.

Loyd Anthony collapsed while bowling during a night match between two teams in posh Banjara Hills on late Friday night. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

According to doctors, he suffered cardiac arrest.

In a video circulated on social media on Saturday, Anthony was seen bowling. He suddenly collapsed while running to bowl another ball. Other players and onlookers rushed to help him.

Anthony, working at a college in the city, was playing cricket with his friends in an open place.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Google Chrome to help permanently mute autoplay video websites

trending now

VIDEO
Jan Man: Salute! President gets emotional as he awards ...
INDIA
Row over Rahul's 'seat' at R-Day parade escalates, Govt ...
VIDEO
Mumbai: Opposition comes together, holds “Save Constitution Rally”on ...