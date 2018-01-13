 Maharashtra: Man dies after horse kicks him in the face
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Maharashtra: Man dies after horse kicks him in the face

Maharashtra: Man dies after horse kicks him in the face

A case of accidental death was registered

By: || Updated: 13 Jan 2018 09:50 PM
Maharashtra: Man dies after horse kicks him in the face

IMAGE: REPRESENTATIONAL/ PTI/ FILE

Aurangabad: A 25-year-old man died today after he was kicked in the face by a horse.

Shaikh Arif Shaikh Hanif, a resident of Baijipura here, was at his friend Yousuf Khan's horse training facility in the city's Kiradpura locality when the incident happened, said police.

ALSO READ: MP: Teachers shave their heads at 'Adhyapak Adhikar Yatra' protest

They said that the man was trying to touch the horse when the animal kicked him in the face. He died during treatment at a local hospital, officials added.

A case of accidental death was registered with the Jinsi police station.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Dahanu boat capsize: At least 2 dead, 32 children rescued

trending now

VIDEO
Maharashtra: Boat with 40 school students on board capsizes in ...
VIDEO
SC Judges Row: PMO Principal Secretary couldn't meet CJI ...
INDIA
Answer why 'special messenger' was sent to CJI: Cong ...