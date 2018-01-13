Maharashtra: Man dies after horse kicks him in the face

: A 25-year-old man died today after he was kicked in the face by a horse.Shaikh Arif Shaikh Hanif, a resident of Baijipura here, was at his friend Yousuf Khan's horse training facility in the city's Kiradpura locality when the incident happened, said police.ALSO READ:They said that the man was trying to touch the horse when the animal kicked him in the face. He died during treatment at a local hospital, officials added.A case of accidental death was registered with the Jinsi police station.