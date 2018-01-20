Man commits suicide at Delhi Metro station

New Delhi: A 67-year-old man today allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a moving train at a Delhi Metro station, officials said.They said the incident took place at 8 am at the Dwarka Sector-12 station when the man, identified as Deepak Chopra, jumped before the train.Chopra, a resident of Dwarka, was admitted to a hospital with major head injuries, but later succumbed to his injuries, they said.The movement of the trains at the station was disrupted for a few minutes, the officials said.The police was investigating the case and the possible reasons that led him to take the extreme, they said.