Man commits suicide at Delhi Metro station

They said the incident took place at 8 am at the Dwarka Sector-12 station when the man, identified as Deepak Chopra, jumped before the train.
Chopra, a resident of Dwarka, was admitted to a hospital with major head injuries, but later succumbed to his injuries, they said.
The movement of the trains at the station was disrupted for a few minutes, the officials said.
The police was investigating the case and the possible reasons that led him to take the extreme, they said.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 20 Jan 2018 04:31 PM