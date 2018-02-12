 Mumbai SHOCKER: Man commits suicide after being forced to lick spit on shoe
By: || Updated: 12 Feb 2018 12:21 PM
Image: Representational/PTI

Mumbai: A 35-year-old man allegedly committed suicide here after four persons assaulted him and forced him to lick a shoe on which one of the accused had spit, police said today.

The four men attacked Kasim Shaikh in public near a market in the Cuffe Parade area of South Mumbai on Friday night over some personal enmity, a police official said.

During the incident, one of the accused spit on his shoe and forced Shaikh to lick it, he said.

Shaikh managed to free himself from the attackers. But, unable to bear the humiliation, he hanged himself at his residence in the Cuffe Parade area on Saturday morning, the official said.

The police found a purported suicide note from Shaikh's house in which he had named the four attackers and blamed them for his extreme step, he said.

Based on the suicide note, the police arrested Ismail Shaikh (47), Akbar Shaikh (35), Karia Pavse (35) and Afzal Qureshi (44) on Saturday evening, the official said.

They were booked under the Indian Penal Code section 306 (abatement of suicide), the official said, adding that an investigation was underway.

