Parineeti Chopra is absolutely disgusted and shocked over this viral video

Reacting and expressing her disgust over the video was Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra who said she has not seen anything worse than this. In a tweet, the actress hoped the man is apprehended by someone who catches the former by his private parts and meats out the same horrific treatment in return. (WATCH video: Man killed with axe, burnt over 'love-jihad' in Rajasthan)
The attacker named Shambunath Raigar was arrested after the gory incident was shared on social media accounts. He said in his communal rants that he burnt Mohammad Afrazul alive to "save a girl from 'love jihad'. The incident took place in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district and the video has gone viral. Raigar has been sent for interrogation in the matter. Afrazul was a labourer hailing from West Bengal.
OMFG is this for real?! I have not seen anything worse!!!!! I hope someone catches this guy by his balls and burns HIM alive!!!! SHOCKED https://t.co/LXs5vnUJCe
— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) December 7, 2017
Such an outburst was witnessed for the first time from Parineeti's Twitter handle which she usually keeps for movie promotions and putting up personal pictures and videos.
The actress is currently shooting for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar along with Arjun Kapoor.
