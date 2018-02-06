VIDEO: Man beats and forces Muslim man to say 'Jai Shri Ram', posts video online

A video of the act, recorded and circulated by the accused, Vinay Kumar Meena (18), is doing the rounds on the Internet. In the three-minute clip, Meena is seen slapping Mohammad Salim 25 times and forcing him to say "Jai Shri Ram".
Members of the Muslim community protested the incident and filed a complaint at the Abu Road City police station against Meena.
SP Sirohi Om Prakash said, "An FIR was registered yesterday based on a complaint we received from members of the Muslim community,"
Meena was nabbed for "voluntarily causing hurt, promoting enmity, hurting religious sentiments, breaking peace", he said.
First Published: 06 Feb 2018 09:50 PM